Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.94 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00015164 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $166.94 million and $3.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,443.85 or 1.00200339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.75407964 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,521,030.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.