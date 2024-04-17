Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 396 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after buying an additional 303,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

