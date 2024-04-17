Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,051,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

