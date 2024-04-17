Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.