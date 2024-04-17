iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.80. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

