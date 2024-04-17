Investors Research Corp Has $160,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

