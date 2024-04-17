Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$114,100.00 ($73,612.90).

WAM Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get WAM Capital alerts:

WAM Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. WAM Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

WAM Capital Company Profile

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.