iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 413,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iCAD Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 41,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,744. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 27.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

About iCAD

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

