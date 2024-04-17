Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 17th

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island had issued 4,130,815 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPBI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Get Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island alerts:

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island

About Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.