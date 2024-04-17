Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 292,888 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

