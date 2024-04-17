First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 584.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

