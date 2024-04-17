First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 584.0 days.
First National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FNLIF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
