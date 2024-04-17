Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.22 and last traded at $120.23. 4,252,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,199,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a market cap of $469.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

