enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 688,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,465. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 1,327.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

