Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $78.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $898.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,512. The company has a market capitalization of $354.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $960.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

