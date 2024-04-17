Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 69 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.25. 355,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

