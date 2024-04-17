Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.