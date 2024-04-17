Capital One Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

MTDR opened at $66.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

