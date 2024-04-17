Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($8.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
ATG stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 602.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.95. The stock has a market cap of £633.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,707.14 and a beta of 1.30. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
