Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($8.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

ATG stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 602.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.95. The stock has a market cap of £633.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,707.14 and a beta of 1.30. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.