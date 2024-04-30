3,912 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 191.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,766 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

