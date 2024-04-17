Ardor Price Hits $0.0977 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $97.65 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00054399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.