Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $74,720.49 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.82 or 0.04877617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00054399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.