Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $163.88

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

