Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $181.52

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

