Wealth Alliance Has $13.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. 1,304,090 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

