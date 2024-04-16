TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.22

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 377832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4700714 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

