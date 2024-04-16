Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Schrödinger by 67.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 803,310 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

