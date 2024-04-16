Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Pure Cycle Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.97.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 34.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
