Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $102.21 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.93 or 0.99863412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

