Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up to $360.85

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $360.85, but opened at $368.89. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $361.98, with a volume of 72,571 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

