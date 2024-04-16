Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $894.34. 229,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,486. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $956.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

