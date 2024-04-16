Main Street Research LLC Purchases 199 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

