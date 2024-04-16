Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.2 %

KSS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 253.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kohl’s by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 137.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.