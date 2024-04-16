iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,973 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

