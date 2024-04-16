International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $181.25 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

