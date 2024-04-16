Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 152,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 848,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Hesai Group Trading Down 7.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $520.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.