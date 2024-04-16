Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,088. The firm has a market cap of $420.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

