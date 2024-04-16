Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 220,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.