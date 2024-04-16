Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 701,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,644. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

