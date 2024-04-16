Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $18.56 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 1,320,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

