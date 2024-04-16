Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

