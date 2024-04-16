Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $42.00

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.