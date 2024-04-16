Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,078 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,053,000 after buying an additional 2,491,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 659,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 146,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

