ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 3.5%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 862,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,645,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 224,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

