7,001 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Bought by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $124,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 14,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.