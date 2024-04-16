2,420 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 227,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

