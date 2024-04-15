Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Trimmed by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $116.82. 687,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,286. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

