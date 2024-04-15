Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 412 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $152.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

