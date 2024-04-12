2,253 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

