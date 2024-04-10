StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

About Symbolic Logic

Further Reading

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

