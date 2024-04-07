Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $17.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 278,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,084.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $998.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $855.88 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

